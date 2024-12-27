Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:28AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 2 inches at Mammoth Hot Springs, 1 to
3 inches across most of the Park, and 3 to 7 inches between Old
Faithful and the South Entrance. For the Winter Storm Watch
beginning 11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend.
Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches at Mammoth Hot
Springs, 8 to 14 inches across most of the Park, and 12 to 26
inches between Old Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind gusting
20 to 35 mph, resulting in drifting and blowing snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.