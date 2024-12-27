Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:28PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch beginning
11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 4 inches at Mammoth Hot Springs, 8 to
14 inches across most of the Park, and 12 to 26 inches between Old
Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind gusting 20 to 35 mph,
resulting in drifting and blowing snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening
through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.