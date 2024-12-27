Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening and Monday morning commutes. Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

