Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening and Monday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going
outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.