Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches in the valleys except 4 to 8 inches in the Teton
Valley, with locally higher amounts of over 12 inches in the
higher elevations above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 45
MPH. Periods of blowing and drifting snow are likely.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday. The most organized rounds of snow are
expected Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening and Monday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going
outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.