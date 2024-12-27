Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches in the valleys except 4 to 8 inches in the Teton

Valley, with locally higher amounts of over 12 inches in the

higher elevations above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 45

MPH. Periods of blowing and drifting snow are likely.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern Oneida

Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday. The most organized rounds of snow are

expected Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced

visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening and Monday morning

commutes.

Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest

highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going

outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and

driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your

risk of a fall and injury.