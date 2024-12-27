Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches in the southern Wood River Valley including Hailey and

Bellevue, and 5 to 12 inches across the rest of the area. Winds

gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced

visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest

highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going

outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and

driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your

risk of a fall and injury.