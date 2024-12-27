Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced visibility. Travel could be difficult at times. Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

