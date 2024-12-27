Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:48 PM
December 27, 2024 2:57 PM

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going
outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.

