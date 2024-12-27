Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 5 inches. Widespread wind gusts 25 to 35 mph with
stronger 40 to 50 mph gusts expected across the Eastern Magic
Valley.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.