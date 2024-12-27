Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations

between 1 and 5 inches. Widespread wind gusts 25 to 35 mph with

stronger 40 to 50 mph gusts expected across the Eastern Magic

Valley.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake

Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday

morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.