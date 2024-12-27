Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:24 AM
Published 3:02 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and Beaverhead
– Lemhi Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

National Weather Service

