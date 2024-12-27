Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

10:24 AM
3:02 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Widespread wind gusts to 35 mph with localized stronger gusts.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

National Weather Service

