Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Widespread wind gusts to 35 mph with localized stronger gusts.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.