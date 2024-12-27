Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 7:30PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches in the valleys except 4 to 8 inches in the Teton
Valley, with locally higher amounts of over 12 inches in the
higher elevations above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 45
MPH. Periods of blowing and drifting snow are likely.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday. The most organized rounds of snow
are expected Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.