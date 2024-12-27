Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 8:32PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Locally higher totals between Moose and Moran. Southwest

wind gusting 15 to 30 mph, resulting in areas of blowing and

drifting snow in open areas, especially north of Jackson Hole

Airport.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes through Monday

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple waves of snow will impact Jackson

Hole. Slightly warmer temperatures will hinder accumulations

Sunday afternoon before a final wave of snow falls Sunday night

and Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.