Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 8:32PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches, except higher amounts around 10 inches near Alpine and in
the foothills on the east side of the valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes through Monday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple waves of snow will impact Star
Valley. Slightly warmer temperatures will hinder accumulations
Sunday afternoon before a final wave of snow falls Sunday night
and Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.