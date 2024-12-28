Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 12:28PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 12 and 25
inches, with locally higher amounts at the highest elevations.
Additional accumulations up to 40 inches possible in the Teton
Range. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass through
Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow rates around 2 inches per hour is
possible Sunday evening in the Teton Range.
Consider delaying your travel plans. If you do travel, be prepared
for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility over the passes.