Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:05AM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 5 to 15 inches below pass level, and 15 to 25
inches above pass level especially in the backcountry of the Big
Hole Mountains and Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 40
MPH. Periods of blowing and drifting snow are likely.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution. For the latest highway
conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.