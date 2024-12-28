Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:05AM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the valleys including Stanley
and Ketchum, and 10 to 20 inches from pass level into the
backcountry including Galena and Banner Summits. Winds gusting as
high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution. For the latest highway
conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.