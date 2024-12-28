Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:23PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the valleys
including Stanley and Ketchum, and 10 to 20 inches from pass level
into the backcountry including Galena and Banner Summits. Winds
gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snow and strongest winds
are expected Sunday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions, reduced visibility,
and localized pockets of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could
be very difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution, and plan extra time to
reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1
1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.