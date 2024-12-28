Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 12:28PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches, with locally higher amounts possible near the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may create periods of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes through Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .