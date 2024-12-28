Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 12:28PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 10

inches below 8,000 feet, with 2 to 5 inches across the lower

elevations from Mammoth to Lamar. Higher amounts of 15 to 30

inches over the Pitchstone Plateau in southwest Yellowstone.

Westerly wind gusting 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Outdoor recreationists should be prepared for moderate

to heavy snow at times along with gusty westerly wind 15 to 30 mph.

Backcountry travel will be hindered by intermittent periods of

moderate to heavy snow and gusty wind.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.