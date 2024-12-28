Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:05AM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Several rounds of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in the valleys except 4 to 8 inches

in the Teton Valley, with locally higher amounts of over 10 inches

in the higher elevations above pass level. Winds gusting as high

as 45 MPH. Periods of blowing and drifting snow are likely.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft

River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced

visibility. Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest

highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.