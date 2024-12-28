Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:05AM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:24 AM
Published 2:05 AM

* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches in the southern Wood River Valley including Hailey and
Bellevue, and 5 to 10 inches across the rest of the area. Winds
gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, and Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content