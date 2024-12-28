Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:05AM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches in the southern Wood River Valley including Hailey and
Bellevue, and 5 to 10 inches across the rest of the area. Winds
gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, and Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving. For the latest
highway conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.