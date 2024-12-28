Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:23PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow, mixing with rain at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the valleys,
with locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches in the higher
elevations above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 45 MPH.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday. The heaviest snow and strongest winds
are expected Sunday evening into Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for periods of slick road conditions, reduced
visibility, and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could
be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time
to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5
1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.