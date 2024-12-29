Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 12:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…West wind increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County, Sweetwater County including
Interstate 80, South Pass, and the Green and Rattlesnake
Mountains.
* WHEN…From about 8pm MST Sunday through Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers overnight may bring rapid
changes in visibility and slick roads.