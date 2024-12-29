Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 12:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 12:47 PM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…West wind increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County, Sweetwater County including
Interstate 80, South Pass, and the Green and Rattlesnake
Mountains.

* WHEN…From about 8pm MST Sunday through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers overnight may bring rapid
changes in visibility and slick roads.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content