Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 12:47PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…West wind increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County, Sweetwater County including

Interstate 80, South Pass, and the Green and Rattlesnake

Mountains.

* WHEN…From about 8pm MST Sunday through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers overnight may bring rapid

changes in visibility and slick roads.