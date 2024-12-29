Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 4:04PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
At 402 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along
a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Gregson Hot Springs to 15
miles west of North Fork. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Visibility one-quarter mile or less and winds in excess of
30 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Low visibility could result in dangerous driving
conditions. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Gibbonsville, Fishtrap, and Lost Trail Pass.
This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 1, and between
mile markers 3 and 10.