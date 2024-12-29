Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 1:55AM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.