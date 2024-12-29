Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 2:01PM MST until December 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected. A

few gusts as high as 60 MPH cannot be ruled out along Interstate

84 near Malta and Idahome, as well as near mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles, and may result in localized blowing and

drifting snow on some highways. Unsecured outdoor objects may be

blown around.

Use extra caution if driving, keep a firm grip on the wheel, and be

prepared to slow down if the road appears snow-covered or icy.

Secure outdoor objects before the winds increase this evening.