Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 2:01PM MST until December 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles, and may result in localized blowing and
drifting snow on some highways. Unsecured outdoor objects may be
blown around.
Use extra caution if driving, keep a firm grip on the wheel, and be
prepared to slow down if the road appears snow-covered or icy.
Secure outdoor objects before the winds increase this evening.