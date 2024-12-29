Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 2:01PM MST until December 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and may result in localized blowing and drifting snow on some highways. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown around. Use extra caution if driving, keep a firm grip on the wheel, and be prepared to slow down if the road appears snow-covered or icy. Secure outdoor objects before the winds increase this evening.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM Monday.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.