Winter Storm Warning issued December 29 at 1:42PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, transitioning back to all snow

tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below pass

level, and 6 to 12 inches at and above pass level especially in

the backcountry of the Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.

Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions, reduced visibility,

and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could be very

difficult to impossible at times.

Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Slow down and use extra caution, and plan extra time to

reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1

1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few

steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces

could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.