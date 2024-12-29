Winter Storm Warning issued December 29 at 1:42PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, transitioning back to all snow
tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the
valleys including Stanley and Ketchum, and 6 to 12 inches from
pass level into the backcountry including Galena and Banner
Summits. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions, reduced visibility,
and localized pockets of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could
be very difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution, and plan extra time to
reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1
1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.