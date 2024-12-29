Winter Storm Warning issued December 29 at 1:47AM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches below pass level,
and 10 to 20 inches at and above pass level especially in the
backcountry of the Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range. Winds
gusting as high as 45 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions, reduced visibility,
and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could be very
difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution, and plan extra time to
reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5 1
1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.