Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:20AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 90 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 30 percent. Below 5000 feet, generally an inch or less of

snow.

* WHERE…Salmon, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine, Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect

disruptions to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions.

Use extra caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to

infrastructure may occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.