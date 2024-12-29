Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 12:24PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 8:48 PM
Published 12:24 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and
7 inches below 8,000 feet, with 2 to 5 inches across the lower
elevations from Mammoth to Lamar. Higher amounts of 10 to 24
inches over the Pitchstone Plateau in southwest Yellowstone.
Westerly wind gusting 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Outdoor recreationists should be prepared for moderate
to heavy snow at times along with gusty westerly wind 15 to 30 mph.
Backcountry travel will be hindered by intermittent periods of
moderate to heavy snow and gusty wind.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content