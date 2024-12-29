Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 12:24PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches

in the Star Valley and 4 to 8 inches in the Jackson Valley, with

locally higher amounts possible near the mountains. Winds gusting

as high as 30 mph may create periods of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes through Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.