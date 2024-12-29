Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:42PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, transitioning back to all snow

tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, and Blackfoot Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Prepare for periods of slick road conditions, reduced

visibility, and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could

be difficult at times.

Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time

to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5

1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few

steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces

could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.