Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:42PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, transitioning back to all snow
tonight. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch in the
southern Wood River Valley including Hailey and Bellevue, and 2 to
5 inches across the rest of the area. Winds gusting as high as 30
MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, and Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for periods of slick road conditions, reduced
visibility, and localized pockets of blowing and drifting snow.
Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time
to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5
1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.