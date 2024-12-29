Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:47AM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow, mixing with rain at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the southern
Wood River Valley including Hailey and Bellevue, and 3 to 7 inches
across the rest of the area. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Range, and Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for periods of slick road conditions, reduced
visibility, and localized pockets of blowing and drifting snow.
Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time
to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5
1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.