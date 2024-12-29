Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:53AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches
in the Star Valley and 4 to 8 inches in the Jackson Valley, with
locally higher amounts possible near the mountains. Winds gusting
as high as 30 mph may create periods of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes through Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .