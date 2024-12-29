Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 7:39AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 90 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 30 percent. Below 5000 feet, generally an inch or less of

snow.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek Summit,

Bannock Pass, Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,

Salmon, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.