Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:25AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 90 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 30 percent. Below 5000 feet, generally an inch or less of
snow.
* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek Summit,
Bannock Pass, Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,
Salmon, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect
disruptions to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions.
Use extra caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to
infrastructure may occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.