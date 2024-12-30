Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 2:03AM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Expect blowing and

drifting of snow this morning.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.