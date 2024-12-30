Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 5:05AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass through
Monday morning.
Consider delaying your travel plans. If you do travel, be prepared
for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility over the passes.