Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 5:05AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass through Monday morning. Consider delaying your travel plans. If you do travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility over the passes.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

