Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 5:05AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .