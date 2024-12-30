Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 5:05AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Outdoor recreationists should be prepared for moderate

to heavy snow at times along with gusty westerly wind 15 to 30 mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .