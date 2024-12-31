Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 12:25PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10

inches with higher amounts exceeding a foot across the higher

elevations of the Salt River Range.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact commutes on Salt River Pass through Thursday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .