Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 12:25PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10

inches with higher amounts exceeding a foot across parts of the

Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening and morning commutes on Teton Pass and Togwotee

Pass through Thursday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .