Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:22PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

from valley floors to mountain passes, with 5 to 10 inches above

pass level into the higher elevation backcountry.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at

times, potentially impacting holiday travel.

Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time

to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5

1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few

steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces

could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.