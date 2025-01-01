Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 2:58PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 16
inches with higher amounts across the higher elevations of the
Salt River Range.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Salt
River Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .