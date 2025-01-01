Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 2:58PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 16

inches with higher amounts above 9,000 ft in the Tetons. Around 12

inches expected on Teton Pass and 8 inches on Togwotee Pass

through Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening and morning commutes on Teton Pass and Togwotee

Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .