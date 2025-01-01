Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 2:58PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 16
inches with higher amounts above 9,000 ft in the Tetons. Around 12
inches expected on Teton Pass and 8 inches on Togwotee Pass
through Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening and morning commutes on Teton Pass and Togwotee
Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .