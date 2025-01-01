Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:15PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches with isolated locations possibly seeing amounts nearing 10

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening and morning commutes through Thursday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .