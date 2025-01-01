Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:15PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected across the higher

terrain of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Lighter amounts

are expected across lower elevations of the Park, generally in the

1 to 4 inch range.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Outdoor recreationists should

be prepared for light to moderate snow at times.