Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:15PM MST until January 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected across the higher
terrain of southwestern Yellowstone National Park. Lighter amounts
are expected across lower elevations of the Park, generally in the
1 to 4 inch range.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Outdoor recreationists should
be prepared for light to moderate snow at times.