Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:59PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, as high

as 5-10 inches above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.