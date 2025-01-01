Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:59PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 1:59 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, as high
as 5-10 inches above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content