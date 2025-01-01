Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:59PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, as high
as 5-10 inches above pass level.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh
and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.